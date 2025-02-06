Medical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 04th

Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Danaher, and Tempus AI are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, biotechnology firms, and healthcare providers. Investors may buy and sell these stocks on the stock market to gain exposure to the healthcare sector and potentially profit from the growth and performance of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $10.15 on Tuesday, reaching $89.65. 31,429,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,995,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $5.72 on Tuesday, reaching $816.15. 1,498,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $682.53 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $784.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $843.49.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. 41,764,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,728,402. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,755,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,062. Danaher has a 1-year low of $210.04 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

NASDAQ:TEM traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,188,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,633,236. Tempus AI has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

