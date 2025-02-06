Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.27. 47,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 65,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer David Hyman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Corporate insiders own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp is a Canada based immuno-oncology company. Its principal business activity is the development and commercialization of Empowered Cytokines and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. The company is engaged in developing Interleukin-4 Empowered Cytokines that specifically target the Interleukin-4 Receptor which is over-expressed by 20 different cancers, cancer stem cells and immunosuppressive cells of the tumor microenvironment.

