Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,731,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,509,155,000 after buying an additional 520,027 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,582,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,727,000 after acquiring an additional 275,870 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 436.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,125,000 after buying an additional 5,975,110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $575,460,000 after acquiring an additional 145,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,893,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $530,612,000 after buying an additional 609,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MDT opened at $91.62 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $93.08. The company has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 85.63%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

