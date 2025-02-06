Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EME opened at $456.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.92 and a 12-month high of $545.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

