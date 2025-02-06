Meritage Portfolio Management Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $119.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

