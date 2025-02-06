Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.99 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $153.01 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.89. The company has a market cap of $274.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.08%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

