Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.80 and traded as low as $8.48. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 14,015 shares traded.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80.

Get Mexico Equity & Income Fund alerts:

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. ( NYSE:MXE Free Report ) by 513.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.