Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.80 and traded as low as $8.48. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 14,015 shares traded.
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80.
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
