Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Earnings Results

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Microchip Technology updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.050-0.150 EPS.
Microchip Technology Stock Performance
MCHP stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $53.11. 12,700,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,772,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $51.37 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.50.
Microchip Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 127.27%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
