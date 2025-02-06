Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.050-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,700,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,772,884. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $51.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.38.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

