Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.050-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.
Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.7 %
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Microchip Technology Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.27%.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
