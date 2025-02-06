Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.610-8.930 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.080-2.240 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $121.51 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.06 and its 200-day moving average is $155.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 23.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 136.79%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

