Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.080-2.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.610-8.930 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “inline” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $121.51 and a 52 week high of $167.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 136.79%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Further Reading

