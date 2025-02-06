Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

About Minerva Neurosciences

NERV opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

