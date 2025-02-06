Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 13,934 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Skyworks Solutions worth $30,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 32,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $87.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.13 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average of $95.73.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.12.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

