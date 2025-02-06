Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 243,893 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 171.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,893 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $23,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $65.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.13.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.