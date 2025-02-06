Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 6.65% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $20,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 674,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,986,000.

BATS:IETC opened at $88.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $315.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.38.

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

