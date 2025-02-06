Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $18.08 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,645 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $18,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,748,000 after acquiring an additional 124,305 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,082 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 649,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 644,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,171,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $101.90 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.51. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

