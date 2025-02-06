Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $420.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $428.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $417.20 and its 200 day moving average is $393.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.