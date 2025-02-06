Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.90 ($0.15), with a volume of 11003040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.13).
Mkango Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £34.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1,190.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Mkango Resources Company Profile
Mkango released a Feasibility Study for Songwe Hill, Malawi, in July 2022.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mkango Resources
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- What is a Dividend King?
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.