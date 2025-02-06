Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Announces Earnings Results

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69), Zacks reports. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. Molina Healthcare updated its FY 2025 guidance to 24.500- EPS.

MOH traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $317.45. 806,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $272.69 and a one year high of $423.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.54.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.18.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

