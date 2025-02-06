Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 5,393 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Sandstorm Gold worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 314,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 46,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.10. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.70 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAND shares. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

