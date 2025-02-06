Money Concepts Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,429,000 after acquiring an additional 326,233 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,271.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 222,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 219,257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,806,000. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 302,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after buying an additional 26,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $66.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.49.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

