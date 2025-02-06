Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $645.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $597.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.79. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $375.20 and a twelve month high of $650.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,349.55. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

