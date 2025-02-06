Money Concepts Capital Corp Increases Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,392,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 358.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,583 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 116.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 722,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 388,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 111,125 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,003.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 396,456 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,534.78. This represents a 18.34 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $174,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,072. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $323,723 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Wedbush cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

HR stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.94. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

