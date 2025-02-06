Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 306 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 226.7% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in Adobe by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE opened at $437.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $458.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.38. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.75 and a 1-year high of $628.07. The company has a market cap of $190.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

