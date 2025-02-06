Money Concepts Capital Corp Takes $813,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $153.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.40 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.03.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

