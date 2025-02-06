Moneywise Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $277.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $229.47 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

