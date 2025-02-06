Moneywise Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.6% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632,679 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,687,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,539,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,615 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.62 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.1542 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

