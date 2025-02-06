Moneywise Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 263,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $250.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $207.15 and a one year high of $263.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.