Moneywise Inc. Sells 14,905 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Moneywise Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,905 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. owned 0.21% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $949,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 889.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 78,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 70,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RFDI stock opened at $64.57 on Thursday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $111.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.1513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

