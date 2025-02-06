Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84), Zacks reports. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $660.90. 1,427,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,353. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $546.71 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $613.54 and a 200 day moving average of $756.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.37%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,066,400. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total value of $662,611.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,231. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.33.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

