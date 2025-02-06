Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.47 and last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 1271602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Monro in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Monro alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MNRO

Monro Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $574.12 million, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Monro had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Monro by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at $3,327,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.