Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $101.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $104.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $154.68 billion, a PE ratio of 86.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.30 and its 200-day moving average is $86.84. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $64.08 and a 52 week high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $1,250,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $87,306.06. The trade was a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $633,916.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,580.24. This represents a 19.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,302 shares of company stock worth $4,464,725. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,205,000 after purchasing an additional 173,034 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $4,887,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

