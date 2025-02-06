Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Shares Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 4,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 14,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

