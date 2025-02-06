Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 1.9% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 965,972 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,989,000 after buying an additional 572,040 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 477.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 311,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,131,000 after buying an additional 257,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,358,848,000 after acquiring an additional 198,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,353 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $480.80 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $314.84 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $471.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.09.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

