Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 303010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The firm has a market cap of C$18.03 million, a PE ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05.
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
