MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Trading Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.36 and last traded at $33.65. 302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

MTY Food Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.02.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.