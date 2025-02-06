Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.10, but opened at $39.60. Nano Nuclear Energy shares last traded at $37.24, with a volume of 1,846,132 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NNE. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 638.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

