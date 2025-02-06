Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as low as C$0.69. Nano One Materials shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 106,457 shares.
Nano One Materials Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 23.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.33 million and a P/E ratio of -6.94.
About Nano One Materials
Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.
