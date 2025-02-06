Nathan D. Manning Sells 1,421 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.69. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $88.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 28.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

