Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 76.12%.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NATH traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.42. 5,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,513. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46. Nathan’s Famous has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $348.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

