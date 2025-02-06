National Bank Financial Comments on NFI Group Q4 Earnings

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NFI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cibc World Mkts raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut NFI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.20.

TSE NFI opened at C$11.04 on Thursday. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$10.89 and a 12 month high of C$19.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.92.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.10). NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

