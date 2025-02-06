National Bank Financial Forecasts GIL FY2026 Earnings

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.88. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.35.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $52.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,841,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,298,000 after purchasing an additional 240,375 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 10.5% during the third quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,492,000 after buying an additional 226,695 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,618,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,244,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 545.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,210,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,403,000 after buying an additional 1,022,695 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 106,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

