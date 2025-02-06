Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

NGVC stock traded up $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Equities analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Insider Activity at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

In other news, insider Lark Isely sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $178,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,738.12. The trade was a 31.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charity Isely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $87,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,441.70. This trade represents a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

(Get Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.