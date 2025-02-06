Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.43 and traded as high as $14.79. Nature’s Sunshine Products shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 32,666 shares traded.
Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 4.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $273.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43.
Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter.
Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.
