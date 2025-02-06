Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.43 and traded as high as $14.79. Nature’s Sunshine Products shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 32,666 shares traded.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $273.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 24.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 51.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

