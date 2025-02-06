NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.25 and last traded at $100.25, with a volume of 227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.93.

NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

