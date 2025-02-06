Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $980.81 and last traded at $979.40. Approximately 1,119,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,341,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $976.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $909.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $784.44. The company has a market capitalization of $432.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $267,211,135. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Enzi Wealth raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

