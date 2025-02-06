NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Issues Earnings Results

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24), Zacks reports. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. NETGEAR updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

NETGEAR Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NTGR stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.94. 337,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,583. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $775.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $60,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,726.70. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

