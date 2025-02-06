NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,418,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,571,650,000 after buying an additional 820,704 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,284,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,963,000 after acquiring an additional 86,758 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,436 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,630,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,559,000 after purchasing an additional 452,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,809,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,573,000 after purchasing an additional 851,873 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $69.17 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.13.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

