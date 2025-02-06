Nextera Energy Partners’ (NEP) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $17.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nextera Energy Partners

Nextera Energy Partners Price Performance

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.