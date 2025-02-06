NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6,029.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $516,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709,985 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1,209,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,508,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $575,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,856 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 358.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,015,267 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $228,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,140,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,021 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,635,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.32 and a 1 year high of $107.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.12. The firm has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

